The County go into the game still rock-bottom of Division One, having missed the chance to climb away from the basement by playing out a thrilling last-ball draw with struggling rivals Middlesex last week.

The scores ended up level at the end of four thrilling days at Merchant Taylor's School in Northwood, and the result just about keeps the County in the mix for top flight survival with six games of the season to go.

Northants go into the Somerset clash trailing third from bottom Kent by 27 points, but they do have a game in hand on the Canterbury side, who go to title-chasing Essex this week.

Sam Whiteman hit a second century of the season for Northamptonshire in last week's draw with Middelsex (Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images)

John Sadler's side know they have to make the most of their three remaining home games if they are to stand a chance of staying up, and the head coach was encouraged by much of what he saw at Middlesex.

And asked about selection for the Somerset clash, the head coach said: "It will be similar to the Middlesex game. We played some good cricket, and I thought the balance of the side looked good.

"Proccy's (Luke Procter) bowling is back to where it was before he had his shoulder injury, which took a little time to get right.

"Justin Broad can bowl a little bit, and it will be a bit harsh on Alex Russell if he doesn't play after getting six-for against Kent.

Somerset won the Vitality Blast final at the weekend (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

"But again it is conditions driven and that was a tactical decision why he didn't play last week, he had done nothing wrong.

"But it is a team-first mentality and we have to pick the best team that we think can go out and win the game, and we will do that tomorrow.

"I am sure it will be similar to the Middlesex game but we will make a final call in the morning, based on what the pitch looks like."

And on his team's survival chances, Sadler added: "First division cricket is brilliant, it is tough, but we are in it for a reason and that is because we belong in this division.

"We have to now keep fighting as we did last week, and put in some performances.

"We believe that we can beat teams in this division, and we know we can beat them when we are at our best.

"We have to put some good performances together, put the opposition under pressure and absolutely still fighting to stay in this division."

Somerset arrive at the County Ground still on a high following their T20 exploits at Edgbaston on Saturday, where they saw off Surrey and Essex to lift the trophy.

They will still feel they have an outside chance of the division one title as they are currently fifth, 39 points behind leaders Surrey, but Sadler is hoping their trophy win at the weekend might prove a distraction - although he doesn't expect that to be the case.

"We are hoping some of them are still hungover from the celebrations on Saturday night!" joked Sadler.

"But it can be a bit of a comedown sometimes, when you win a tournament with such high adrenalin and emotion in front of such a big crowd in front of the Sky cameras.

"To then suddenly play a County Championship game in front of not many people when it is a bit quieter, and it can seem a bit strange.