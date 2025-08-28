Steelbacks Women target home One Day Cup semi-final in winner-takes-all clash at Glamorgan

Beth Ascott (left) celebrates after steering Northants Steelbacks Women to their win against Yorkshire on Monday (Picture: nccc.co.uk)

Northants Steelbacks Women will secure a home semi-final in the Metro Bank One Day Cup League Two competition with a win over Glamorgan in Cardiff on Saturday (start 10.30am).

David Ripley's side have already guaranteed a last-four place following their stunning six-wicket win over Yorkshire on Monday, with Beth Ascott hitting an unbeaten 86 to steer her side to victory.

There was also a brilliant 77 from 77 balls for Michaela Kirk, while Gemma Marriott made 50 from 54 as the Steelbacks chased down the visitors' testing 259 for nine at the County Ground with 4.3 overs to spare.

Beth Robinson had been the pick of the Northants bowlers, claiming four for 46, while Mabel Reid took two for 64.

The win was a seventh in eight 50-over games for the Steelbacks this summer and means that with one group match to play, the County sit third in the table, behind second-placed Glamorgan on net run-rate only.

The winner of the Sofia Gardens showdown will finish second behind group winners Middlesex and grab a home semi-final, while the loser will finish third and have to travel - with the semi-final also set to see the Steelbacks take on Glamorgan!

Looking ahead to the weekend clash, Ripley told Steelbacks TV: "We still have to go and win, and it would be nice to be at home obviously.

"To be at home in the semi would be an advantage, and we have a free hit to get a home game.

"It is all set up and it's great that there is a lot to play for, and great that we are taking the season so deep. We are going into the last game with lots to play for still.

"We looked for a top four finish in this tournament, and we have got that.

"If we win on Saturday then we will have a home tie, and those are the types of goals we set ourselves, so it is very pleasing."

Looking back on the win over Yorkshire, Ripley added: "We thoroughly deserved it and the run-chase was sensational, it couldn't have been any better.

"To get two 100 partnerships, and three players hitting 50s, it was just perfect from start to finish. Fantastic.

"It was a bit of a roller-coaster with the ball because we started really well, but then we leaked, Yorkshire continued to be positive, and it got away from us.

"Then we get wickets and it looks like it might be 220, but the last-wicket partnership of more than 50 did tarnish it a little bit, but we still knew it was a good pitch and a fast outfield.

"We just needed the batting line-up to show us a bit more, and that is what they delivered."

Saturday's match at Sofia Gardens starts at 10.30am.

The semi-finals will be played on Saturday, September 6, with the final a week later at Worcestershire’s New Road ground (Sept 13).