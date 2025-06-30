Steelbacks Women suffer back-to-back defeats in Vitality Blast

Amelia Kemp enjoyed a good weekend with bat and ball for the Steelbacks Women

Northants Steelbacks Women endured a tough weekend as they suffered back-to-back defeats in the North Group of the Vitality Blast League Two.

David Ripley's side had won two and lost one of their opening three matches, but on Friday night were thrashed by 68 runs by Leicestershire Foxes at Grace Road and then on Sunday they went down by five wickets to runaway leaders Yorkshire.

The defeats leave the Steelbacks in third place in the North Group table, a whopping 16 points adrift of leaders Yorkshire, who have now won five out of five, and a point behind the Foxes, who have also played one game fewer.

Northants are still ahead of Derbyshire Falcons and the Worcestershire Rapids.

Friday night's defeat was a bad one for the Steelbacks, who were bowled out for just 85 in reply to the home side's 153 for six.

It was a decent bowling performance, with Emily Carpenter (2-25), Amelia Kemp (2-19) and Anisha Patel (2-23) all taking two wickets apiece, but the Steelbacks were then found wanting with the bat.

Kemp top-scored with 23 from 23 balls, but there was very little support from elsewhere as Lucy Higha and April Herathge both claimed three wickets.

Sunday saw a better performance from the Steelbacks at Peterborough Town CC, but Yorkshire proved to be just too strong.

The Steelbacks posted a challenging 150 for nine in their 20 overs, with Michaela Kirk hitting five fours in her 35 from 28 balls, while Kemp continued her good form with 30 from 25 balls,

There were also useful runs for Alicia Presland (22) and Mabel Reid (19), while for Yorkshire Ria Fackrell snared four for 17 and Rachel Slater three for 35.

The Steelbacks were always in the game as Yorkshire replied, and the visitors at one point were reduced to 84 for four, with Ella Phillips shining as she claimed four for 34.

But Yorkshire skipper Maddie Ward hit 34, Rebecca Duckworth 22 not out and Olivia Thomas an unbeaten 16 to see their side home at 151 for five with two overs to spare.

The Steelbacks will be aiming to get back to winning ways this Sunday when they host Worcestershire Rapids at the County Ground as part of a Vitality Blast double header.

The Steelbacks Women take on Rapids at 11am, before the men's teams do battle at Wantage Road at 3pm.