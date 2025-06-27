Steelbacks Women aim to get back to winning ways in Vitality Blast double header

Ria Fackrell has claimed 11 wickets in this Blast for Yorkshire so far this season

Northants Steelbacks Women will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways as they face a Vitality Blast League Two North Group double header this weekend.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Ripley's side had opened their campaign with successive wins over Leicestershire and Worcestershire Rapids, but then slipped up last time out as they suffered a County Ground defeat to Derbyshire Falcons, going down by 17 runs.

This Friday night they are on the road as they travel to Grace Road for a quick rematch with Leicestershire, with the match starting at 5.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two sides met at the County Ground four weeks ago, with the Steelbacks doing well to defend 123 for eight and win by eight runs.

But the Foxes have also secured a T20 win over the Steelbacks this season, beating them a week earlier in the T20 County Cup.

Then on Sunday the Steelbacks are at home, but face a bit of a road trip as they go across the Cambridgeshire border for their date with Yorkshire Women, which will be played at Peterborough Town's Bretton Gate ground (start 2.30pm).

Admission for that one is free, and there is also free car parking available all day, with the bar open throughout and hot food available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire currently top the North Group table, having won three matches out of three, with the Steelbacks in third place.

They trail Derbyshire by a single point, but have played a game fewer.

Yorkshire have been in imperious form in the competition so far this season, although two of their three matches have been against Derbyshire, who they have beaten by eight wickets and 59 runs. Their other game saw them see off Leicestershire by 26 runs.

Yorkshire's top run-scorer in the competition is Georgia Boyce, who has hit 111 runs at 37, while their leading wicket-taker is Ria Fackrell who has snared 11 at an average of just 7.16!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For comparison, the Steelbacks’ leading runscorer is Gemma Marriott, who has scored 52 runs in total, with Northants’ top wicket-taker being Lenny Sims who has five wickets at 12.8.

Yorkshire are also in action on Friday, hosting Worcestershire Rapids at Headingley in the afternoon.

Steelbacks squad v Leicestershire: Gemma Marriott, Beth Ascott, Abby Butcher, Emily Carpenter, Emma Gibbs, Bella Howarth, Amelia Kemp. Michaela Kirk, Anisha Patel, Ella Phillips, Mabel Reid, Bethan Robinson, Lenny Sims