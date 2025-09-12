Steelbacks ‘trajectory’ delights Willey as white ball shake-up bears fruit

David Willey is delighted with how his Steelbacks team have performed in this year's Blast (Picture: Peter Short)

Skipper David Willey admits he 'ruffled a few feathers' when he first took the Northants Steelbacks reins on his return to the club from Yorkshire in 2023.

But the 35-year-old, who proudly leads his home county out for Finals Day at Edgbaston on Saturday, believes it was something that was needed to be done, and he is delighted with the 'trajectory' the team has taken during his stint in charge.

And Willey is now hoping he and his team can take the next couple of steps to land some precious silverware for the Wantage Road trophy cabinet.

The Steelbacks have qualified for Finals Day for the first time since they last won the competition in 2016, having reached the quarter-final last summer for only the second time since Alex Wakely held aloft the trophy under those dark Birmingham skies.

Davd Willey and vice-captain Lewis McManus (Picture: Peter Short)

Under Willey's charge there has been undoubted progress and improvement, and arguably the high point of that three-year reign to date came last Wednesday in that sensational seven-run quarter-final win at South Group winners and hot favourites Surrey.

The Steelbacks defied the odds to book their place at Edgbaston, and a night like that hadn't happened for a long time when John Sadler brought Willey back to the County Ground in 2023.

Willey was, somewhat controversially, made Blast captain on the eve of the tournament, replacing Josh Cobb, but it was a challenge the former England all-rounder met head on, even if it was far from ideal circumstances.

"That first year when I took over on the eve of the Blast, it didn't really feel like it was my team," admitted Willey.

David Willey returned to Northants to skipper the Steelbacks in 2023

"I feel like the first year, and it is probably fair to say, I ruffled a few feathers with my expectations, and a lot of guys didn't like it.

"Fast forward 12 months from there, everyone is loving the white ball environment and wants to be a part of it, and we see some rewards for that in getting to the quarter-final.

"Fast forward from there another 12 months, we beat Surrey at the Oval and we are going to Finals Day, so the trajectory has been brilliant.

"I think we have done some really good stuff in the environment and how we want to play our white ball cricket, and hopefully that can grow everywhere else throughout the club ."

David Willey congratulates Somerset's Sean Dickson after the Steelbacks' Blast quarter-final defeat last September (Picture: Peter Short)

'Ruffling feathers' was something Willey says he had been keen to do before he made the move to Yorkshire at the end of the 2015 season, but he admits when it eventually did happen eight years later, he was much better prepared, and qualified as a leader and person.

"I think when I left in 2015 I wanted to do it then, but was seen as a bit of an outsider," said Willey.

"Probably the way in which I would have done it wasn't right, and when you do something like that you either have to have your team, or have the backing of the coach.

"Sads brought me back, and he faced his own challenges here, but he sort of gave that team to me and when I came back seven or eight years on, as a more accomplished cricketer, a mature cricketer and a mature adult, then I was very comfortable in doing that.

All smiles... David Willey and Darren Lehmann after the quarter-final win against Surrey at the Oval (Picture: Peter Short)

"I knew my reasons for doing it were for the better of the club."

And the former Old Northamptonians youngster recalled a moment in particular that proved to be pivotal in his first season as skipper.

"I remember one of the conversations clearly, that was at Durham," said Willey.

"The big thing for me, which is a non-negotiable, is that you put in the team pot and it is team first and that wasn't happening. It needed addressing.

"And while some guys in there felt that they were, at times you have to address the group as a whole, and I think that was a turning point where you see whether people want to go with you, or whether they want to go in a different direction, and it has been great.

"The lads have bought into what I have asked of them, and we have played some good cricket as a result."

The Steelbacks were beaten by Somerset at home in the quarter-final last September, but they took their chance this season as Ravi Bopara's brilliant 105 not out and a strong bowling and fielding performance saw Willey's side secure a seven-run win at Surrey.

It was an impressive and courageous performance, and the Northampton-born skipper is keen for his troops to do just that again when they square up to Hampshire Hawks at Edgbaston (start 2.30pm).

"In the quarter-final at the Oval, we just embraced the challenge that was in front of us, and as a result we fielded as good as we have done this year," said Willey.

"We closed the game out beautifully with the ball, and Ravi did something special with the bat, so I think we can take a lot of confidence from that into Saturday.

"If you look at how we have gone through the competition, you can do it with everybody chipping in.

"So a collective performance can get you there, but it is nice when somebody puts their hand up and scores a hundred or takes a five-for, because the game is generally a lot easier when that happens.

"But however we hopefully get across the line in the two games, I don't care how we do it, we just need to try and get the result."