Steelbacks skipper Josh Cobb hoping to enjoy more T20 success with new signing Kieron Pollard

Josh Cobb and new Steelbacks signing Kieron Pollard have enjoyed Twenty20 title success together before - and the Northants white ball skipper is hoping to repeat the trick in the Vitality Blast this summer.

The pair, along with new Northants bowling coach Chris Liddle, were part of the Dhaka Gladiators squad that won the Bangladesh Premier League crown in 2013, seeing off Chittagong Kings in the final.

Steelbacks skipper Josh Cobb

Cobb admits the explosive all-rounder may not even recall the BPL campaign, especially as Pollard has racked up an incredible 499 T20 appearances for a whole host of teams as well as the West Indies, but it is certainly etched in his memory.

“It’s really exciting to have a player with the quality of Kieron Pollard joining the Steelbacks," said Cobb, who was also man of the match for the Leicestershire Foxes that beat Pollard's Somerset team in the English T20 Final in 2011.

"His stats are unbelievable, I think it’s only Chris Gayle who’s scored more runs than him in T20 cricket, so to have him with us is huge.

“He’s played 500 T20s in his career so to have that experience for the group and myself to learn from is great.

“We’ve actually won a trophy together before at the Dhaka Gladiators, though I’m not sure he’ll remember that, so hopefully we can get another one together this year in the Blast.”

Pollard has been brought in to play eight of the Steelbacks' 14 group games between June 5 and July 3, with six of them due to be played at the County Ground.

Head coach David Ripley is delighted to have acquired the services of one of the most in-demand T20 players in world cricket, and he says his record speaks for itself.

“I’ve spoken to many people about Kieron and the biggest factor you get from everyone is that he’s a winner," said Ripley.

"He’s got a fantastic record in winning T20 comps, and is just an absolute competitor.

“It helps the teams he plays for that he can bowl the big overs, field in key positions and whack it out of any cricket ground in the world.”