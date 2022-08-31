Steelbacks skipper Josh Cobb hails 'awesome' signing as Chris Lynn returns
Steelbacks skipper Josh Cobb says 'it's awesome' that Australian batter Chris Lynn has agreed to return to the County Ground for the Vitality Blast in 2023.
The Queenslander was a huge success in his first season in England, scoring more than 500 runs in just 10 matches for Northants, including two unbeaten centuries.
His 113 not out, which was scored against Worcestershire Rapids, is the highest individual T20 score by a Steelbacks player, and he is the first County man to score two tons in the competition, having also hit an unbeaten 106 against Leicestershire Foxes.
Lynn and Cobb formed a formidable double act for the Steelbacks in the 2022 Blast, scoring 834 runs between them, and amassing eight half-centuries as well as Lynn's two tons.
The confirmation that they will be reunited next summer is exciting news for Steelbacks fans, especially as the pair will also be teaming up with England all-rounder David Willey, who is rejoining the club from Yorkshire.
"It's awesome to have Lynny join us again, we saw how good he was this year," said Cobb, who is currently captaining Welsh Fire in The Hundred.
“To have him back with what he brings both on and off the field is a real coup for the club.
“I'm sure he wouldn't have been short of interest from other clubs, so it's a real sign of what he thinks of the group and the club as a whole that he wants to come back and get us that one step further.”
Lynn's stint with the Steelbacks was his first in the Blast, and he made such an impact that chief executive Ray Payne admitted it was a priority for the club to get him to return next summer.
“It’s really exciting that Chris has signed on again," said Payne.
“The excitement he generated with supporters this year was clear to see and what he brought to the club in a number of areas was outstanding.
“Making sure we had him back at Wantage Road next season was a focus of ours since the end of the Blast really so we’re delighted he’ll be back with us in 2023."