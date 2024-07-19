Steelbacks out to make history at Lancashire and secure home Blast quarter-final

David Willey and his Steelbacks team-mates celebrate the first-ball dismissal of England's Moeen Ali in the win over the Bears (PIcture: Peter Short)

Northants Steelbacks will have to break their Old Trafford T20 hoodoo if they are to secure a home quarter-final in the Vitality Blast.

John Sadler's side take on Lancashire Lightning in Manchester on Friday night (7pm) knowing a win will see them leapfrog their hosts to finish second in the North Group table.

But to do that they will have to make history, as in their seven previous T20 trips to Old Trafford Northants have lost on every occasion.

The squad travelled to the north west straight after Thursday night's crucial and thrilling 11-run win over table-toppers Birmingham Bears, a result that ensured the Steelbacks will be involved in the Blast knockout stages in early September.

Saif Zaib was the star man as the Steelbacks beat Birmingham Bears on Thursday (Picture: Peter Short)

It is the first time Northants have made the quarter-finals since 2020, and only the second time since they last won the competition in 2016, but now their sights are set on setting up a home tie in the last eight - something they've not done since 2015.

Saif Zaib was the batting star for the Steelbacks in the win over the Bears, stroking a stunning 86 from just 41 balls to help his team to their match-winning 196 for seven, and says he and his team-mates are relishing the trip to Lancashire.

And when he was informed of the team's terrible record at Old Trafford, he said: "This is the day then isn't it?

"I know I am going to try and win it, and Dave Willey's the same, and the whole squad is the same, we want to play in a home quarter-final.

"There is nothing better.

"We haven't had a home quarter-final for years, I think I was 12th man the last time we did.

"So it is nice to be involved in the quarter-finals, but a home tie would be amazing."

Lancashire of course also have their sights set on sealing a home quarter-final, and even still have hopes of finishing top of the table if they win and the Bears slip up at home to Leicestershire Foxes, and England white-ball seamer Luke Wood is confident they can get the job done.

“We love playing here at Old Trafford, and the crowd gets behind us," said the left-arm fast bowler.

“We just know how to win games of cricket here, which is the most important thing.

“We’re going into the Northamptonshire game on a high, and we’re playing the team we need to play to come first or second. It should be good."