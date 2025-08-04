Steelbacks head coach Lehmann ‘excited’ by Metro Bank One Day Cup challenge

Lewis McManus will skipper the Steelbacks in the Metro Bank One Day Cup

Head coach Darren Lehman says he is 'excited' to see what his much-changed Northants Steelbacks side can produce in the Metro Bank One Day Cup.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The County get their Group B campaign underway on Tuesday as they take on Lancashire at Sedbergh Cricket Club, and it will be a very different looking Northants team that takes to the field.

The Steelbacks will be without their four players selected for The Hundred, with David Willey and Saif Zaib playing for Welsh Fire, Ben Sanderson the Trent Rockets and George Scrimshaw the Oval Invincibles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northants, who will be skippered by Lewis McManus, are also without injured trio Gus Miller, Raphy Weatherall and Tiann Louw.

The absentees open the door for others though, and the Steelbacks are set to offer chances to teenage off-spinner Nirvan Ramesh and bustling 22-year-old quick bowler Ben Whitehouse, who has put pen to paper on a one-month rookie deal after impressing for the second team.

The Steelbacks will still be able to field a competitive team though as they can call on overseas pair Yuzi Chahal and Tim Robinson, while the likes of Ricard Vasconcelos, Luke Procter, Justin Broad, Liam Guthrie, James Sales and Rob Keogh are also available.

Looking ahead to the tournament, Lehmann told Steelbacks TV: "It is an opportunity for others, and we have some young guys to come in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ben Whitehouse is now on a rookie deal for a month, and obviously Nirvan comes in as well.

"We have a squad of 13 and they will both travel with us, an that is pretty much what we've got.

"We are missing players going to The Hundred, and we wish them all the best, but it does give younger guys and opportunity, and it gives other guys that haven't been playing an opportunity.

"That's a pleasing thing and I am quite excited about it."

While Northants lose four players to The Hundred, Lancashire are losing 12!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those heading off for the month-long franchise tournament are James Anderson, Tom Aspinwall, Jos Buttler, Rocky Flintoff, Chris Green, Tom Hartley, Matty Hurst, Keaton Jennings, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, Mitch Stanley, Luke Wells and Luke Wood.

But Lehmann is still expecting the Red Rose to be strong, saying: "Lancashire will still have a quality side with their big squad, so we will have to do our homework and it's a change of format as well.

"It's a tough start going up to Sedbergh, and then playing Yorkshire at home (on Friday, Aug 8).

"We played pretty well in the T20 up at Headingley, but it is a different format and we have got to play well again."