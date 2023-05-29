Steelbacks consider wrist-spin options as they look to break Blast duck

Steelbacks head coach John Sadler watches his side struggle against Durham Jets on Friday (Picture: Peter Short)

After naming the same line-up for the opening two defeats against Worcestershire Rapids and Durham Jets, skipper David Willey could shake things up for the trip to the Incora County Ground.

And it seems likely the Steelbacks will introduce wrist-spin into their line-up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leg-spinner Alex Russell and left-arm wrist spinner Freddie Heldreich were both named in the 15-man squads for the opening games, but weren't selected.

And with opposition leg-spinners for both the Rapids and Jets playing match-winning roles, with six wickets falling to leg-spin against Worcester and five against Durham, the Steelbacks could be set to unleash their own spin twins.

Head coach John Sadler certainly suggested as much following the Friday night loss to Durham, but it is skipper Willey that has final say on team selection.

Asked if there is a possibility of Heldreich or Russell, or even both, starting on Monday, Sadler said: "Yes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I can't say they will definitely feature, and again I will speak with the skipper and see what he thinks, but they are both in the equation.

"Hindsight is a wonderful thing, but we will take stock, reflect, come back on Monday and pick the best team we think can go and put a performance in."

If one or both of the wrist spinners does come into the side, then the likes of Graeme White, Rob Keogh or James Sales are the most likely to make way.

The Steelbacks have lost two out of two to start the competition, and they travel to a Derbyshire side in the same boat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Falcons were beaten by Lancashire Lightning by four wickets on the opening day double header at Edgbaston and then went down by the same margin to Notts Outlaws at Trent Bridge on Friday.

The Steelbacks will be desperate to bounce back after their 10-wicket humbling against Durham, and Sadler says he and his players are staying positive.

"There is a long way to go in this competition," he said. "Hampshire (who went on to win the title) lost their first four games last year so there is no panic up there.

"There are a lot of senior players who have experienced everything, and we have got to just stay calm, stick together.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We have to trust the process, and hopefully the wheel will turn quickly."

The Steelbacks lost the corresponding fixture by six wickets last season, the home side overhauling the County's 186 for seven with an over to spare as Wayne Madsen hammered 73 off just 37 balls.

"Every game is a tough one for us, there are no easy ones in this group," said Sadler.

"Every team has match winners, so we treat Derbyshire like we do anybody else and we have to turn up and respect them.

Advertisement

Advertisement