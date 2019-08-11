Steelbacks' clash with Worcestershire abandoned

For the second time in three days, the Steelbacks saw a Vitality T20 Blast game ruined by rain.

Following the no result at Leicestershire Foxes on Friday night, when Northants were well placed for victory, Sunday's game at Worcestershire Rapids was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Play had been scheduled to finally get underway at 5pm in an eight overs a side game at New Road.

It followed several inspections by umpires Rob Bailey and Martin Saggers after morning and early afternoon downpours.

But a torrential downpour at 4.20pm ended hopes of any play.

Northants now move on to host North Group leaders Lancashire Lightning on Wednesday evening (start time 6.30pm).