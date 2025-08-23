Steelbacks aiming to end disappointing One Day Cup home campaign on a high

Stuart van der Merwe will be hoping to get another chance to impress with the Steelbacks take on Middlesex on Sunday

Northants Steelbacks play the final home game of their Metro Bank One Day Cup campaign when they host Middlesex at the County Ground on Sunday (start 11am).

Darren Lehmann's side will be looking for a win to try and left themselves off the foot of the Group B table, while Middlesex travel to Northampton aiming to maintain their push for a place in the knockout stages.

The Londoners are currently fourth in the table, and are one of three teams on 16 points after claiming four wins out of six to date.

They are four points adrift of group leaders Yorkshire.

The Steelbacks have yet to win a 50-over match the County Ground this summer, with their solitary win coming on the road at Durham.

Lehmann has named an unchanged 16 from the one that lost last time out to Kent at Wantage Road on Thursday.

There are likely to be further chances for the likes of Aadi Sharma, Stuart van de Merwe, Nirvan Ramesh and Aryaman Varma to impress

The fixture has been designated as the club's Briggs & Forrester Family Day, and admission is just £5 for adults, with under-18s admitted for free.

There will be a fan zone in oprtation, which will stage fun activities including a bouncy castle, bowling tunnel and face painting.

There will also be the chance for spectators to play cricket on the outfield during the interval between innings.

Steelbacks squad v Middlesex: Lewis McManus (c), George Bartlett, Justin Broad, Yuzi Chahal, Liam Guthrie, Rob Keogh, Dom Leech, Luke Procter, Nirvan Ramesh, Tim Robinson, James Sales, Aadi Sharma, Stuart van de Merwe, Aryaman Varma, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Ben Whitehouse

Middlesex squad v Steelbacks: Ben Geddes (c), Henry Brookes, Noah Cornwell, Joe Cracknell (wk), Jack Davies, Josh De Caires, Jamie Feldman, Nathan Fernandes, Nathan Gilchrist, Luke Hollman, Sebastian Morgan, Sam Robson, Toby Roland-Jones, Aaryan Sawant