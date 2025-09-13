Somerset await in the final as Steelbacks left hoping rain clears ahead of Hampshire Hawks clash

Somerset's Craig Overton celebrates taking the wicket of Lancashire's Matty Hurst in the first Vitality Blast semi-final at Edgbaston

Somerset await the winners of the Vitality Blast semi-final between Northants Steelbacks and Hampshire Hawks at Edgbaston (start 2.30pm).

The west country side proved too strong for a Lancashire Lightning shorn of a string of England players in the first last four clash, easing home by 23 runs in the Birmingham sunshine to book their place in tonight's final.

Somerset posted 182 for seven in their 20 overs, with Tom Kohler-Cadmore doing the bulk of the hard yards as he made 81 from 52 balls, hammering six fours and four sixes.

The next best scorer was Tom Abell who hit 26, while Craig Overton hammered 16 not out from six balls and Migael Pretorius 12 from just three as the west country side plundered 28 from the final nine deliveries of their innings.

It was a flourishing finish that would prove pivotal.

For Lightning, George Balderson claimed three for 31 and Jimmy Anderson two for 34,

Lancashire began their reply in electric fashion as they ended the six-over powerplay on 72 for two, with skipper Keaton Jennings leading the fight.

When he went for 44 from 28 balls, the weight of the chase landed on the shoulders of Liam Livingstone, but he went for 29 from 19 balls to leave his side 102 for four, still needing 81 to win from the final eight overs.

Michael Jones did his best to keep his team in the hunt, but he was left with the task of hitting 29 to win from the final over bowled by Pretorious and came up short, being caught on the boundary by Overton off the third delivery for 36 from 35 balls and that was game over, with Lightning bowled out for 159 with one ball remaining.

There was an unusual moment in the penultimate over, as a clearly unhappy Balderson had to retire on team orders to allow Ben Hartley to have a swing, and he was dismissed first ball for a duck!

Frustratingly, as the game ended, heavy rain started to come down at Edgbaston, with the covers being brought on.

Darren Lehmann and his players will be hoping the wet weather won't last.