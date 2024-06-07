Skipper Willey full of praise for 'outstanding' Weatherall after nail-biting win
With the visitors needing just 11 off the final over of the Vitality Blast North Group clash and batter Gareth Roderick in destructive form, the 19-year-old was the calmest person in the ground as he produced a stunning over to win the match.
And he did it having not bowled a single ball prior to being thrown in at the deep end.
Weatherall bowled with pace and precision to restrict Roderick to just four runs off the first four balls of the over, before firing in a straight one to bowl the South African for a destructive 39 from just 21 balls.
It meant Rapids needed a six from the final ball to tie, but last man Shoaib Bashir never had any chance of doing that as another dot ball sealed a six-wicket success for the Steelbacks.
"To defend 11 off the final over there, having not bowled all game, is outstanding," said Willey, who was asked what he said to the youngster before he bowled.
"I was trying to keep it simple, and make sure he had clarity," he said.
"It is very, very difficult to come in and bowl at that stage of the game when you haven't bowled an over at all, so it is testament to him.
"We spoke about him before the game, I think he has a bright future. The kid has minerals.
"I think he is going do really well, he has done everything we have asked of him.
"He has bowled three overs in a powerplay, and he has come in at the end and he has bowled the 20th over there."
Weatherall's last-over heroics almost overshadowed a brilliant all-round performance from Saif Zaib, who claimed the man of the match award for his 42 not out and three for 20.
The all-rounder helped Steelbacks total 169 for four, having gone to the crease at 90 for four in the 14th over, and had then seemingly bowled his team into total control as well as they slumped to 120 for eight in the 16th over of their reply.
Roderick very nearly ruined the Steelbacks' night, but it all came good in the end, and Willey was full of praise for Zaib.
"Saif played beautifully," said the skipper. "He got back to the basics and just stood still and watched the ball, and he is such a sweet striker of the ball.
"He hits it in different areas and is really difficult to bowl at when he stays still."
The win lifts the Steelbacks up to second in the North Group table with three wins from four.
They now have a week off before returning to action next Friday at Derbyshire Falcons.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.