Skipper Josh Cobb says Steelbacks have 'all bases covered' as they eye Blast glory

And the County's white ball captain is setting a minimum target of a place in the quarter-finals - something the club has managed just once since last winning the competition seven years ago.

The T20 season is still a few months away, but the excitement is already building around the County Ground ahead of the 2023 campaign.

The return of Australian batting sensation Chris Lynn will delight anybody who had the pleasure of seeing him at Wantage Road last summer, and he will be joined in the Steelbacks ranks by two more world-class talents.

Steelbacks supporters will be hoping to see a lot of AJ Tye's wicket-taking celebrations

England all-rounder David Willey returns home after seven years away with Yorkshire, having signed a four-year deal with his hometown club, and also locked in to wear the claret and navy stripes this summer is Australian pace bowler AJ Tye.

Tye recently became the first bowler to claim 300 T20 wickets and is the second leading wicket-taker in the history of the Big Bash League, a competition he has won four times with Perth Scorchers, the latest coming last month.

The trio boost options and significantly strengthen the hand of skipper Cobb, who will be looking to lead the team to Finals Day for the first time since 2016, when the Steelbacks won the competition under the leadership of Alex Wakely.

Cobb replaced Wakely as white ball skipper in 2019, but under his stewardship the team has reached the last eight just once - and that ended in a heavy defeat at Gloucestershire in 2020.

England all-rounder David Willey is back at Northants

The former Leicestershire man, twice a Blast winner himself, is obviously keen to improve that record, and believes the overseas signings and the arrival of Willey will add gold dust to a squad that already has plenty of talent.

And key for Cobb is the extra potency Tye and Willey bring to the bowling attack.

"I think an area for us last year was our bowling," said Cobb.

"Our batting was in the main very strong, but our bowling was just a bit under.

Chris Lynn will be back in a Steelbacks shirt in 2023

"So being able to add David Willey with the new ball, and then be able to introduce somebody like AJ in the middle overs and the death with his change-ups is great. Both of them are great additions.

"Between the two of them they cover all stages of the game, and then with Lynny coming back, I think the core that gives us of world-class experience throughout the side is very strong."

Expanding on what Tye and Willey bring to the party, Cobb added: "We looked back on last year, and some of the stats showed that an area for us was taking wickets during the middle overs.

"AJ is somebody that bowls a lot of his overs in the middle and at the end, and he takes wickets. In all senses he is an ideal fit for what we are looking for.

Josh Cobb has twice won the T20 Blast

"I think there were times last season where we felt we had to get above par to give us a chance, and as soon as we got par we were struggling a little.

"That is not ideal and no disrespect to the guys out there, because the wickets were very good.

"But being able to add somebody with AJ's skills and change-ups was something we didn't necessarily have a great deal of in our attack.

"He brings a different variation and so does David Willey, being a left-armer, which is something we've not had.

"Our powerplay was actually pretty strong on the whole last season, with Sando (Ben Sanderson) and Tom Taylor.

"But Willo coming in with his experience in the power play, being a left-armer and being able to swing the ball and take wickets, that means we are only going to be stronger."

Saif Zaib enjoyed an excellent season for the Steelbacks in 2022

But it's not just all about the 'big three' as far as Cobb is concerned, and he is also excited by the perhaps more unsung members of the Steelbacks squad.

"I think we do have all bases covered," he said. "Last season we saw Saif Zaib come in and perform really well, especially in that middle order and the way he played spin.

"There are obviously a lot of players fairly well set, but there are other places up for grabs as well.

"From the spin point of view you have the experience of Graeme White, and then you have two young wrist spinners in Freddie (Heldreich) and Alex Russell.

"We have added Ollie Sale who brings a bit more pace and variation in the middle overs, and he can hit the ball as well. So we can also bat deep and we do have plenty of options.

"There is a long way to go, but there are going to be some tough selection calls to make when we do get there."

But whoever does get the nod, there is no doubt what the target is - reaching the last eight, and preferably landing a first home quarter-final in seven years.

"There are some strong teams knocking around these days and a lot of investment goes into it, and thankfully we have put the investment in this year as well," said Cobb.

"We will be giving it a real go, and we should have reached the quarter-finals last year, but we deserved not to with the way we finished the group stage.

"There were still a lot of positives to take, and if we play anything like we did last year at times then I have no doubt that we will qualify.

"I would say the quarter-finals is the minimum, and then once you get through it is a knockout game.

"If you do get through to a knockout game then you have to back yourselves that you have enough matchwinners that one of them has a day out and all of a sudden you are through.

"Obviously, somebody in the opposition can have a day out as well, but qualifying for the quarter-finals is the minimum we expect."

The Steelbacks begin their 2023 Blast campaign with a home match against Worcestershire Rapids on Wednesday, May 24.

Tickets for all the Steelbacks’ home Vitality Blast fixtures are available to buy now at nccc.co.uk/blast/

Advance prices are £22 for adults and £7 for juniors, with Blast+ tickets costing £28 and £13 – Blast+ tickets include an allocated, reserved seat with exclusive access to a bar and toilet facilities just for Blast+ ticket holders.

