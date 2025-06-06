Six of the best for superb Sanderson as Steelbacks hit top spot in the Blast

Ben Sanderson claimed stunning career-best figures of six for eight as the Steelbacks eased to a win over Worcestershire Rapids

Ben Sanderson stole the show as he returned career-best T20 figures of six for eight in a simply outstanding bowling display as Northants Steelbacks hurried to a 31-run win over Worcestershire Rapids to surge to the top of Vitality Blast North Group.

Setting their opponents 191 to win, it was Ricardo Vasconcelos (59) who anchored the Steelbacks innings.

In reply, the hosts never got a foothold in the game, with plenty of batters making starts, but regular wickets hampering their pursuit of a competitive score.

Sanderson’s exceptional evening was capped off with a hat-trick to win the game as a clinical Northants bowling performance secured them a fourth straight win.

Having won the toss and elected to bat first, David Willey’s side got off to the worst possible start, losing opener Matthew Breetzke, in the first over of the match when he was caught off a Jacob Duffy bouncer.

Vasconcelos, came together with Willey, with both playing the conditions and bowling superbly, as pace on the ball only aided the run scoring.

The pair added 74 for the second-wicket, including Willey taking one Ethan Brookes over for 21.

Worcestershire had their spinners to thank in the middle overs however, as Tom Hinely removed Willey for 36, before Fateh Singh entered the attack to dismiss Justin Broad for one.

At 79 for three, Vasconcelos was the in and set batter for Northants, who continued his terrific display of ball-striking on his way to an eye-catching 50 off just 34 balls.

With veteran Ravi Bopara at the crease, the visitors continued their progress as the run-rate lingered around the 10-an-over mark, as the pair brought up their 50 partnership for the fourth-wicket.

Fateh Singh (1-16) produced a canny four-over spell for his side, before Australian seamer Ben Dwarshuis returned to end the dangerous Vasoncelos onslaught for 59.

Bopara, departed shortly after when he failed to clear the long-off boundary, and with his exit the Steelbacks found themselves stuttering somewhat at 147 for five, doing well to add 43 in the final three overs to set the home side 191 to win.

Ben Sanderson opened his account for the evening when he removed Rapids skipper Brett D'Oliveira in the second over of the reply, before following up with the big wicket of Kashif Ali, in his next, to leave Worcestershire 22 for two after four-overs.

Pollock was the next man to go, before Brookes (15) followed suit not long after when Lloyd Pope had him caught out, as the Steelbacks bowling unit tightened their grip on proceedings.

Adam Hose held the key for the hosts, as he continued to accumulate boundaries with new partner Gareth Roderick – but when he held out for 27, the odds were stacked against the Rapids.

George Scrimshaw castled the threatening Gareth Roderick for 29, before the Rapids lost Hinley (21) and Dwarshuis (26), to all but end their hopes of a big comeback.

Sanderson finished the evening with a hat-trick, to complete his exceptional and career-best figures of six for eight from his four over spell, as he and his bowling counterparts drove their team to a thoroughly deserved 31-run victory.