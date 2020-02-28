Six Nations duo start as Saints take on Saracens

Dan Biggar and Rory Hutchinson return to Saints' starting line-up for Saturday's big Gallagher Premiership game against Saracens at Franklin's Gardens (kick-off 3pm).

Biggar scored for Wales against France in Cardiff last weekend, but was unable to steer his side to victory, while Hutchinson came off the bench in Scotland's win against Italy.



And with no Six Nations matches this weekend, both players are able to make their club comeback.



Biggar takes the place of James Grayson, while Hutchinson replaces Andy Symons in the 12 shirt.



But Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Alex Mitchell and George Furbank will play no part as they have been training with England this week.



Harry Mallinder returns at full-back, having missed the Exeter match due to a minor hamstring problem.



That allows Ahsee Tuala to move to the wing, replacing Tom Collins, who is not in the matchday squad.



Fraser Dingwall takes the place of Matt Proctor at outside centre, while Cobus Reinach replaces Mitchell at scrum-half.



Taqele Naiyaravoro is the only back to start in the same shirt he wore last week.



There are no changes in the pack, but there are on the bench, with Mike Haywood rested and Alex Waller out with an Achilles injury.



The means hooker Reece Marshall is primed to make his first Saints appearance of the season, with Ben Franks taking Waller's place among the replacements.



On-loan lock Ben Glynn will be making his first Franklin's Gardens appearance as a Saint if he gets on to the field, while scrum-half Henry Taylor returns to the matchday squad.



Jamie Gibson (ankle), David Ribbans (ankle), Piers Francis (concussion), Ollie Sleightholme (hamstring), Alex Moon (knee), Ehren Painter (calf) and Api Ratuniyarawa (suspended) are ruled out.

Meanwhile, Ben Earl and Nick Tompkins will return from international duty to play for Saracens.



The duo became the latest Academy graduates to earn caps for their respective countries – England and Wales – and slot in at openside flanker and inside centre respectively.



Former Saints winger Rotimi Segun has been reinstated, while experienced Richard Wigglesworth is back at scrum-half.



Following a four-week suspension, Will Skelton comes into the second row to partner Callum Hunter-Hill.



USA prop Titi Lamositele replaces Springbok Vincent Koch at tighthead.



No.8 Jackson Wray will captain the side at Franklin’s Gardens.



Saints: Mallinder; Tuala, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Naiyaravoro; Biggar, Reinach; van Wyk, Fish, Hill; Coles, Bean; Wood, Tonks, Harrison (c).

Replacements: Marshall, B Franks, O Franks, Glynn, Eadie, Taylor, Symons, Proctor.

Saracens: Goode; Segun, Taylor, Tompkins, Lewington; M Vunipola, Wigglesworth; Barrington, Singleton, Lamositele; Skelton, Hunter-Hill; Isiekwe, Earl, Wray (c).

Replacements: Woolstencroft, Carre, Koch, Kpoku, Clark, Day, Morris, Gallagher.