Scrimshaw could be in line for Northants debut as pace-ace is named in squad for Foxes trip

The winter signing from Derbyshire, who turned out for the second team in a four-day clash last week, has been named in a 13-man squad for the Vitality County Championship Division Two trip to Grace Road.

Justin Broad, Rob Keogh and Gus Miller have been left out of the squad that was named ahead of the draw with Glamorgan last weekend, with Scrimshaw and leg-spinner Alex Russell brought in.

If Scrimshaw plays, it will only be the ninth time the 26-year-old has played a fiirst-class match in his career, but he stated prior to the campaign that he is keen to play red ball cricket for his new club.

"I played four matches last year, and maybe three or four the year before," said Scrimshaw.

"So if I can build on that, and maybe play four or five matches this season then I will be pretty happy.

"It is something I want to improve on, and if I can hit that more consistent full length then I feel I can trouble quite a lot of batters with the height and bounce.

"If I can get some wickets and help the team then happy days."

Scrimshaw has taken 16 wickets in his first-class career to date, with a best haul of five for 49. He last played in September in Derbyshire's Championship defeat to Yorkshire.

Northants make the short trip across the county border aiming to claim their first win of the season at the fourth attempt.

They have drawn their opening three matches, and it has been an identical tale for Leicestershire who sit one place and two points above Northants in the Vitality County Championship Division Two table.

The match against the Foxes is the last of Australian pace bowler Chris Tremain's four-match stint, and the County have yet to announce if they will be bringing in another overseas bowler to replace him.