Saracens hit with another points deduction and will finish bottom of Premiership

Saracens have been hit with a 70-point deduction, ensuring the crisis-hit club will finish bottom of the Gallagher Premiership this season.

The team from Allianz Park were initially given a 35-point penalty for breaching the Premiership Rugby salary cap.

It was then confirmed that they would be relegated from England's top flight at the end of the current campaign.

And Premiership Rugby issued a press release on Tuesday evening stating that Saracens have now been deducted another 70 points, meaning the best total they can rack up this season is now minus 12.

The league table, which sees Saints sitting second, one point behind table-topping Exeter Chiefs, has now been updated.

The Premiership Rugby salary cap regulations have also been amended with the unanimous approval of the clubs.

The amended regulations are 4.9d and 14.8, which now state that any club who has breached the salary cap or is suspected of breathing the cap can be subjected to a mid-season audit, and that failure to comply with the cap may result in a 70-point deduction.