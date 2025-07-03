Sanderson commits future to Northants as pace ace pens new contract

Ben Sanderson has signed a new two-year deal at Northants

Ben Sanderson has signed a new deal at Northants.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 36-year-old seamer has put pen to paper on a two-year contract extension that will see him stay at the County Ground until at least the end of the 2027 campaign.

Sanderson, who began his career at Yorkshire, has to date made 245 appearances for the club across all formats since being snapped up from minor counties cricket by David Ripley in 2015.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sheffield-born ace has been a key and consistent performer for the County ever since, and his wicket tally for the club currently stands at 584, placing him in the top 15 in Northamptonshire history.

Ben Sanderson has taken more than 400 wickets for Northants in first-class cricket

This season he has passed the 400-wicket mark for the club in first-class cricket, and also became only the second player in Steelbacks history to claim 100 wickets in T20 cricket, the other being David Willey.

He currently leads the national wicket-taking charts in the 2025 Vitality Blast, having claimed 21 scalps, and he secured the third best T20 bowling figures in T20 Blast history when taking six for eight against Worcestershire last month - and that included a hat-trick.

"It's amazing that the club has shown faith in me to be here for at least another two years." said Sanderson, who was part of the T20 winning team of 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve got a great group here, everyone's eager to learn and there's a real hunger to succeed among the lads.

“I’ve loved my time here, it's a great place for me to play my cricket and I'll continue to enjoy it over the next couple of years.”

Head coach Darren Lehmann has only been at the club since February, but he has been impressed by what he has seen from Sanderson, and is delighted he has extended his stay at Wantage Road.

“He’s been an outstanding player for Northamptonshire for a long period of time and is so important for us," said the Australian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The knowledge that he's able to pass on to the younger players around the dressing room is invaluable for us.

“He’s been great this season and we hope to see that from continue over the next couple of years. He’s a great young man.”

Sanderson has been unavailable for the past two County Championship matches, but is expected to return to action in Friday night’s top-of-the-table Blast clash with Lancashire Lightning at the County Ground (start 6.30pm).