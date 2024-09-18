Sales hits career-best 135 as Northants close in on second successive victory

James Sales hit a career-best 135 for Northants against Leicestershire

James Sales hit an excellent career-best 135 as Northants piled on the runs on day two of their Vitality County Championship Division Two match against Leicestershire at Wantage Road.

The County youngster made the most of his recent elevation up the order, stroking 16 boundaries in more than four hours at the crease, facing 197 deliveries in an innings of real maturity.

While he was dropped on 86 and 121 off two rare false shots, his innings was notable for his fluency, placement and timing.

It stood in contrast to his maiden first-class ton in April, scored against the kookaburra ball on a docile pitch which had offered little for the Middlesex attack.

Sales and Rob Keogh (49) extended their overnight partnership to 117, before runs kept flowing during Sales’ stand of 131 off just 134 deliveries with a resourceful Saif Zaib.

Stroking a run-a-ball 71, Zaib garnered most of his runs from the sweep and reverse sweep as he put the spinners to the sword, a wayward Rehan Ahmed taking the brunt of his offensive.

Leicestershire seamer Ian Holland, who found some inswing with the second new ball to end Sales’ innings, helped wrap up the Northants tail to finish with figures of four for 53 as the hosts were bowled out for 383 to take a first innings lead of 180.

When Leicestershire replied, Northants tied them down, runs coming at a pedestrian rate with leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal finding plenty of turn.

The Indian international claimed two wickets as Leicestershire closed on 69 for four still trailing by 111.

Earlier Sales, 21, quickly got into his work, driving Sam Wood through the covers for four and dispatching him down the ground as he reached his half-century off 82 balls.

He smashed Rehan over long-on for four, but otherwise manoeuvred the ball into the gaps nicely, driving sweetly and playing a delicate late cut.

Despite nursing a bad back, Keogh provided good support, twice pulling Rehan over long-on before he was trapped lbw, struck on the back leg as he went back to a full delivery from the England legspinner.

Zaib got off the mark first ball, cutting Ahmed square for four and sweeping Liam Trevaskis effortlessly behind square.

Proving an ideal partner for Sales, he ran sharp ones and twos to keep the scoreboard ticking over and the pressure on the fielders.

Sales survived his first false shot when Louis Kimber put him down at short cover off Trevaskis, the fielder injuring his hand in the process.

Undeterred, Sales reached his century shortly after lunch by slapping Rehan through the covers for his 13th boundary as he and Zaib plundered 86 off the first 10 overs after the interval.

Zaib meanwhile was tucking into some increasingly loose bowling from Rehan, sweeping with ease as he brought up his half-century off 55 deliveries before pulling a half-tracker square for six.

At the other end, Sales benefited from another drop in the covers off Trevaskis, responding by smashing the bowler down the ground for four.

But both batters departed in quick succession to spark a mini Northants collapse, four wickets falling for 21 in 6.1 overs.

First Zaib was trapped lbw as he played another sweep, to give Sol Budinger his maiden first class wicket.

Then, when Leicestershire took the new ball, Holland swung one back in to bowl Sales as he attempted to drive.

Justin Broad was next to go when he pushed at one from Holland and was well caught by a diving Rishi Patel at first slip.

Next Ben Sanderson was denied the three runs he needed for 1,000 career first-class runs when Holland trapped him lbw without scoring.

A counterattacking Lewis McManus extended the County’s lead as he took on the new ball clubbing five boundaries in a knock of 27 before becoming the sixth lbw casualty of the innings, Holland claiming his fourth wicket.

Wood then wrapped up the innings by demolishing Jack White’s stumps.

White struck immediately with the fifth ball of Leicestershire’s reply.

Budinger, top scorer in the first innings, fell without scoring when he played inside the line of one which hit the top of off-stump.

Patel (35) and Holland (11) found scoring tough going, accumulating at just 1.5 an over. Holland was eventually stumped off Chahal as he advanced down the wicket.

With Keogh unable to bowl due to his back injury, Northants turned to Zaib to bowl his slow left-armers and he soon accounted for Patel when he flicked a half volley on leg stump straight to Sales at short midwicket.

Leicestershire quickly lost another when Rehan danced down the wicket to Chahal, missed and was stumped by McManus.