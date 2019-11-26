Saints will be '100 per cent ready' for 'biggest game of the year'

Francois van Wyk says Saints will be '100 per cent ready to go' when Leicester Tigers come calling for 'the biggest game of the year' this Saturday.

Saints have won three of their opening four Gallagher Premiership matches and currently sit second in the standings.

They are also second in their Champions Cup pool, having beaten Lyon and Benetton during the past two weeks.

Now they will look to inflict more misery on their local rivals, who have lost three of their four league matches so far this season.

And prop van Wyk said: "It's always the biggest game of the year.

"I'm pretty sure we'll be 100 per cent ready to go.

"I'm looking forward to it."

Saints showed some improvements in the scrum last weekend as they twice shoved Benetton back on their own ball, winning a penalty from the second effort.

And van Wyk, who had a strong game having been handed the No.1 shirt, said: "I felt like we followed our process.

"We said they had an excellent pack, but we did what we wanted to do and got the rewards.

"Owen Franks brings massive experience to the pack and with a guy next to us like that it can give us great confidence."