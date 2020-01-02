Saints trio on shortlist for Premiership award

Three Saints backs have been nominated for the Gallagher Premiership player of the month prize for December.
Cobus Reinach, Rory Hutchinson and George Furbank are all in the running.
Saints finished the month sitting second in the league standings thanks to a 33-26 win against Gloucester at a sold-out Franklin's Gardens last Saturday.
And Reinach, Hutchinson and Furbank will now hope to see off the competition to claim the monthly award.
Supporters can vote for their favourite via the official Premiership Rugby app. To do so, access the Polls section in the More menu tab.
Voting closes at 10am this Friday.
Gallagher Premiership Rugby player of the month – December shortlist
Ben Earl – Saracens
George Furbank – Saints
Stuart Hogg – Exeter Chiefs
Tom Homer – Bath Rugby
Rory Hutchinson – Saints
Max Malins – Saracens
Charles Piutau – Bristol Bears
Louis Rees-Zammit – Gloucester Rugby
Cobus Reinach – Saints
Joe Simmonds – Exeter Chiefs
Sam Simmonds – Exeter Chiefs