Saints trio on Premiership player of the month shortlist

Three Saints stars are in the running for November's Gallagher Premiership player of the month prize.

Tom Collins, Rory Hutchinson and Taqele Naiyaravoro have all been nominated following some stellar showings in the black, green and gold.

Saints players make up a third of the shortlist as the club sits proudly atop the Premiership table.

Saracens forward Ben Earl, Worcester's Ted Hill, Bristol duo Nathan Hughes and Charles Piutau, Exeter's Tom O'Flaherty and Gloucester's Joe Simpson are also in the running.

Premiership Rugby are once again opening the voting to the public on the official Premiership Rugby app.

The usual panel of 10 judges remain – Nick Mullins (BT Sport), Jill Douglas (Broadcaster), Alastair Eykyn (BT Sport), Mick Cleary (The Daily Telegraph), Sarah Mockford (Rugby World), Jonny Fordham (The Sun), Robert Kitson (The Guardian), Chris Jones (BBC 5 Live), David Rogers (Getty Images) and Tom Hamilton (ESPN) with Premiership Rugby communications director Paul Morgan acting as chair – but the public will act as an 11th judge.

Your vote and those from the other 10 judges will then be tallied to reveal the winner each month.

Voting closes at 1pm on Thursday so to ensure your favourite player wins, get voting on the official Premiership Rugby app.

Access the Polls section in the ‘More’ menu tab and get voting!

Gallagher Premiership Rugby Player of the Month – November shortlist

Tom Collins – Saints

Ben Earl – Saracens

Ted Hill – Worcester Warriors

Nathan Hughes – Bristol Bears

Rory Hutchinson – Saints

Taqele Naiyaravoro – Saints

Tom O’Flaherty – Exeter Chiefs

Charles Piutau – Bristol Bears

Joe Simpson – Gloucester Rugby