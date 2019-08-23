Saints to square up to Leinster in another December double-header

Saints face another December double-header against Leinster in this season's Champions Cup.

The two clubs have squared up just before Christmas on several occasions in recent years, providing some memorable moments.

In 2013, Saints lost 40-7 at home to Leinster on the first weekend of December before claiming sweet revenge against all the odds at the Aviva Stadium a week later, winning 18-9.

But there was less for the black, green and gold to shout about three years on as they were beaten 37-10 at home on December 9 before suffering an even heavier defeat in Dublin, losing 60-13 eight days later.

They will hope to do far better than that this time round, having returned to the Champions Cup following a season in the Challenge Cup, in which they reached the quarter-finals.

Saints will host Leinster on Saturday, December 7 with kick-off at 1pm before travelling to Dublin on Saturday, December 14 (kick-off 5.15pm).

Before those two games, Chris Boyd's men will start their Champions Cup campaign at home to Lyon on Sunday, November 17 (kick-off 1pm).

They then travel to Treviso to face Benetton, with the game scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 23 (kick-off 2pm).

The Pool 1 fixtures conclude in January, with Saints hosting Benetton on Sunday, January 12 (kick-off 1pm) before travelling to Lyon for a 2pm start on Saturday, January 18.

Saints’ Heineken Champions Cup fixtures 2019/20

Sunday, November 17, 1pm: Lyon (H)

Saturday, November 23, 2pm: Benetton (A)

Saturday, December 7, 1pm: Leinster (H)

Saturday, December 14, 5.15pm: Leinster (A)

Sunday, January 12, 1pm: Benetton (H)

Saturday, January 18, 2pm: Lyon (A)