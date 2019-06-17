Saints to host Premiership Rugby 7s for third successive year

The Premiership Rugby 7s will return to Franklin’s Gardens again this year as the home of the Saints plays host to the tournament for the third year in succession.

The 7s will take place on September 13 and 14, with all 12 Premiership sides will squaring up to each other.

Fixtures for the tournament will be announced at noon on Monday, July 15 via www.premiershiprugby.com and @premrugby

Rugby won’t be the only attraction over the weekend with the Gardens becoming a hub of activity, opening its gates from 5pm until 10pm on the Friday and 1.30pm until 7pm on the Saturday.

Tickets for this festival of rugby are available now.

Special launch prices of £14/£6 (adult/junior) for two days and £8/£4 for one day are currently available from the Saints ticket office – but be quick as prices will increase at 11.59pm on Monday, June 24.