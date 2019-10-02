Saints supporters get tactical insights from Boyd in new Tunnel Club

Saints supporters are being given pre-match tactical insights by boss Chris Boyd in Franklin's Gardens' new Tunnel Club.

Supporters willing to pay for the privilege of a place in the Club are able to hear exclusively from Boyd before home games.

Fans can then watch on as the players walk through the tunnel and out on to the Gardens turf, and there is also visual access to television interviews.

Boyd talked supporters in the Tunnel Club through his side's tactics before the game against Wasps at the Gardens last weekend.

And he is set to do the same again prior to the Premiership Rugby Cup match against Saracens on Sunday.

The Tunnel Club, which is the first of its kind in England's top flight, has already proved popular, with Saints quickly selling out for their first three home games.

Chris Boyd explaining his tactics in the Tunnel Club

Prices range between £350 and £700 per person.

Here's what is included in Saints' Tunnel Club...

Unique hospitality experience inside a suite located at pitch level in the Church’s Stand beside the players’ changing rooms, boasting unparalleled views of the tunnel

All-inclusive bar

Three-course meal cooked by the player’s chef

Half and full-time grazing menu

Unprecedented access to view the team in the tunnel prior to kick-off

Meet Saints’ director of rugby, Chris Boyd, for a pre-match talk

Matchday seats in the Church’s Stand behind Saints' players' dugout

Full view of the pre and post-match media interviews