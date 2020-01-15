Saints star Hutchinson named in Scotland squad as Biggar gets the nod for Wales

Rory Hutchinson is set to have the chance to shine in the Six Nations after being called up by Scotland.

The centre was left out of his country's World Cup squad last year, despite impressing in warm-up matches against France and Georgia.

But he will hope to get the chance to overcome that disappointment after being selected as part of a 38-man group for the Six Nations.

Scotland boss Gregor Townsend said: “We’ve put a bigger emphasis on form as a guide for our selection, with those picked backed to go out and grab their opportunity.

“A number of young players have broken through at their clubs, while the bulk of the squad [23/31] from Japan has been reselected based on some strong individual performances and huge effort throughout our World Cup camp.

“We’re on to our next campaign now and it’s going to be very tough given the competition we face.

Dan Biggar will be with Wales during the Six Nations

“It’s a positive that we’ve depth in the number of positions and more players available to play than we did this time last season, so let’s hope that continues over the duration of the tournament.”

Saints fly-half Dan Biggar will also be in the Six Nations mix after being called up by Wales once again.

The 30-year-old already has 79 appearances for his country to his name and played a key role in the run to the Rugby World Cup semi-finals last autumn.

“We are really excited to be naming our Six Nations squad and kicking the campaign off,” said Wales boss Wayne Pivac.

“A lot of time and effort has gone into selecting the squad, all of the coaches have been out and about, seeing players in training, speaking with them and we are pretty excited with the group we have got.

“We do have a couple of injuries but we flip that into seeing it as an opportunity for some new players to impress, with not only the Six Nations in mind but also longer term and 2023.”