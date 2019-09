Saints centre Rory Hutchinson has been left out of Scotland's World Cup squad.

It had looked like the 23-year-old was timing his run perfectly, having scored two tries on his first start last weekend.

But that impressive showing in a victory against Georgia in Tbilisi has proved not to be enough.

And though they will be disappointed for their player, Saints will now be pleased to get Hutchinson, who shone during the previous campaign, back ahead of the start of the new season.