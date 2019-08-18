Saints star Dan hits back at critics after Big display for Wales

Dan Biggar thanked former Wales wing JJ Williams for firing him up ahead of his man-of-the-match showing against England on Saturday.

Biggar had been hit by some criticism from Williams, who claimed Wales were 'not going to win the World Cup with Dan Biggar in the team'.

But the Saints star provided the perfect riposte, pulling the strings as Wales secured a 13-6 success against England in the World Cup warm-up match in Cardiff.

And in his post-match interview, Biggar said: "Special thanks to JJ Williams for all his comments this week. It has been really motivating and support for the team."

Wales boss Warren Gatland also had his say.

"Dan needed to play 10 because he has been coming off the bench and doing a great job when we've had (Gareth) Anscombe (who will miss the World Cup due to injury)," said Gatland.

"I thought he was really good.

"I don't know about that former Welsh player. Was he really old? Played in the 70s probably? Did he play over 50-odd years ago? Probably. That does explain a few things."

On the display against an England side who included Saints trio Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam and Piers Francis in their starting 15, Biggar said: "We probably got a little caught up with that last weekend, with the winning run and the world number one tag.

"We want to keep going about our business. We have worked hard for each other and ground out a win with a huge defensive effort.

"We are looking to get better. It's nice to be where we are but hopefully we can continue the run.

"We played some good stuff and probably could have been a bit more ahead in the first half.

"It was pleasing to get over the line and dig it out as we have done over the years.

"The forwards were brilliant. England's set-piece is their strength and their driving line-out.

"To front up as we did and keep a world-class team like England try-less is really special.

"We are looking to get better. It's nice to be where we are but hopefully we can continue the run."