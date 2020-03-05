Saints star Biggar shrugs off injury to start against England

Saints fly-half Dan Biggar has shrugged off a knee problem to start for Wales against England on Saturday.

Biggar was forced off after just 20 minutes during Saints' defeat to Saracens at Franklin's Gardens last weekend.

Many feared the worst as the 30-year-old had to be helped from the field.

But after the game, Saints boss Chris Boyd allayed fears of a serious injury, insisting Biggar had hyperextended his knee rather than done any damage to the 'structure'.

Wales were confident earlier in the week that Biggar would be able to play a part against England at Twickenham.

And so it has proved, with the Saints star wearing the 10 shirt for his country this weekend.

“We’ve had a good two weeks and we are really excited about heading up to Twickenham for what will be a huge Six Nations clash,” said Wales head coach Wayne Pivac.

“We have had the chance to put the disappointments of the loss to France behind us and we know heading to London we need to be more clinical in attack and convert the opportunities that we are creating."

England have named Saints forward Courtney Lawes in their back row.

And England boss Eddie Jones said: "“We’ve had a really good two week preparation – a fallow week in Oxford where we had good training days last Thursday and Friday and three good training days this week culminating in a very good session Wednesday.

“Wales are a very tough, well-coached side and they’ve been building on their attack since Wayne Pivac has taken over.

“It’s always a tough game against Wales and we know they will bring that toughness to all the contest areas.

“We’re looking forward to playing at home again and getting back out in front of our fantastic fans.”

England: Daly; Watson, Tuilagi, Farrell, May; Ford, Youngs; Marler, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Kruis; Lawes, Wilson, Curry.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Genge, Stuart, Launchbury, Ewels, Earl, Heinz, Slade.

Wales: Halfpenny; North, Tompkins, Parkes, L Williams; Biggar, T Williams; R Evans, Owens, Lewis; Ball, Wyn Jones; Moriarty, Tipuric, Navidi.

Replacements: Elias, Carre, Brown, Shingler, Faletau, Webb, J Evans, McNicholl.