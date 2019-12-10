Saints so happy to have Harry back

Phil Dowson says it is great to see Harry Mallinder 'back in the groove' at Saints.

Mallinder was warming up with the matchday squad ahead of last Saturday's 43-16 defeat to Leinster.

The talented 23-year-old utility back has not played for Saints since suffering a serious knee injury in a clash with Clermont Auvergne in October 2018.

But he is now closing in on a return to action.

And forwards coach Dowson said: "He did that (the warm-up before the Leinster game) to get back into the groove of things.

"We wanted to keep him within the group and he said to me when he warming up that he was ready to play.

"But we're going to wait and see and make sure Harry's fully ready to come back.

"He's had a long lay-off and we want to make sure he's 100 per cent, but at the same time we want to keep him in the group and let him soak up that atmosphere pre-game so he's ready to go next time.

"You see him train with the non-playing squad and his skill-set is great and his ability to manage the game is invaluable.

"It's great having him back out there - he's a top man."