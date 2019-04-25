Saints snap up Saracens scrum-half

Saints have strengthened their scrum-half options for next season by snapping up Henry Taylor from Saracens.

Taylor will switch to Franklin's Gardens this summer, providing competition for Cobus Reinach, Alex Mitchell and Connor Tupai.

The move appears to signal that Charlie Davies, who joined Saints last summer, will not be sticking around in Northampton beyond the current campaign.

Taylor can't wait to show his worth in the black, green and gold, and the 25-year-old believes boss Chris Boyd and attack coach Sam Vesty can bring the best out of him.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity to join a club like Northampton Saints,” Taylor said.

“It’s clear that the side has made brilliant progress this season and they are playing a brand of rugby I have always loved.

"I’m sure that working with the likes of Chris Boyd and Sam Vesty will help me improve as a player.

“Saints’ set-up, with their training facilities and proudly cared for grass pitch, is an environment in which I look forward to training in day in, day out.

“I know first-hand that Franklin’s Gardens is a formidable place to play – I’m looking forward to having that support behind me next year and giving a good account of myself so I can push to reach my full potential.”

Taylor began his career at Harlequins Academy before heading to Loughborough University to further his rugby education and pursue a degree in fine art.

His impressive performances in National One earned him a contract with Saracens, and he has also completed a loan spell with Championship club Bedford Blues.

Taylor boasts international credentials after representing England Under-20s back in 2014, making his debut during the Six Nations before being crowned a Junior World champion later that year in a side that included current Saints prop Paul Hill.

And Saints boss Boyd said: “We’re thrilled to boost our options at scrum-half next season with a nippy young player like Henry, in whom we see plenty of potential.

“He has all the qualities to stake a claim for regular first-team rugby so I’m looking forward to seeing how far he can go within our set-up here in Northampton.”