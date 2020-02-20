Saints sign former Harlequins and Bristol lock on loan

Saints have moved to ease their second row injury crisis by bringing in Ben Glynn on loan from Ospreys.

The lock has previous Premiership experience with Harlequins and Bristol and will be available to face Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park on Sunday.



Saints have been ravaged by absences, with Alex Moon and David Ribbans out until late Match due to injury.



Courtney Lawes is with England at the Six Nations, while Api Ratuniyarawa remains suspended for the next three games.



That has left Saints with only talented youngster Alex Coles and summer recruit Lewis Bean to call on.



But Glynn will now give them another second row option.



The 28-year-old is also comfortable in the back row and signs from Welsh region Ospreys, having represented England at Under-18 level.



He made 140 appearances for Bristol Bears before switching to Twickenham Stoop to join Harlequins in 2017, where he tallied up over 40 caps for the south-west London outfit.