Saints reach Champions Cup quarter-finals

Saints will definitely be in the quarter-finals of this season's Champions Cup thanks to the result at Allianz Park on Sunday afternoon.

Saracens beat Racing 92 27-24 but couldn't claim the try bonus point they needed to get above Saints in the rankings as one of three best runners-up.

It means Saints are certain to be in the last eight and they now await the result of Toulouse's home game against Gloucester.

If Gloucester claim a bonus-point win at Toulouse, Saints go to Leinster in the last eight.

If Toulouse win with a bonus point and by 26 points, Saints will go to Toulouse.

If Toulouse fail to do that, Saints are off to Exeter.

The quarter-finals take place on the weekend of April 2/3/4.