Saints prop Trinder to play for Championship club

Saints prop Toby Trinder is set to play for Coventry this season.

The 21-year-old will be dual-registered with the Championship club and has been included in the starting line-up for tonight's pre-season fixture at Birmingham Moseley.

Trinder has come through the Saints Academy, representing England Under-20s in the 2018 Six Nations and World Rugby Under-20 Championship.

Trinder made his first outing for Coventry in last weekend’s pre-season game at Leinster and impressed director of rugby Rowland Winter.

“Toby showed against Leinster that he has the ability to make a positive contribution to the team,” Winter said.

“Prop is a position where we need strength in depth and having Toby available to us throughout the season will be good for the squad.

"He has had a good attitude in training and slotted in well with the rest of the players, and we’re looking forward to seeing him develop.”