Saints No.8 Eadie is heading back to Bristol

Saints No.8 Mitch Eadie will be moving back to Bristol Bears at the end of the season.

Eadie has signed a two-year deal at the Bears, having previously made more than 130 appearances for the club between 2010 and 2017.

During his seven seasons in the first-team squad at Bristol, Eadie scooped the players’ player of the season award twice.

And he is now looking forward to returning to the west country after almost three years at Saints, for whom he has so far made 31 appearances.

“I’ve had a great three years at Northampton, learned a great deal and it will always be a club and location that I look back fondly on, but I’m so pleased to be coming home and I’m grateful to Pat Lam for the chance to pull on a Bristol jersey again," Eadie said.

“Playing in front of Bristolians at Ashton Gate means a lot to me and I want to make them proud.

"I’m looking forward to learning a lot from a great coaching group and keep developing my game.

“I’m excited to be able to contribute to that vision moving forward and play my part in Bristol’s success.”

Eadie has been unable to earn a regular starting spot at Saints, with Teimana Harrison a fixture in the No.8 shirt.

But Bristol know all about the 27-year-old's qualities and boss Lam is looking forward to having Eadie in his squad.

“We spoke on the phone when Mitch left after Bristol had been relegated in 2017," Lam explained. "He wanted to play at the highest level and I understood his reasons at that stage.

“I admired what he had done for the team before I arrived – he’s an exciting young Bristolian player who cares about the club.

“It didn’t work out as well as Mitch would have liked at Northampton due to injury and opportunities, but it was still a great experience for him and he will have learned a huge amount.

“We’re delighted to have him back and we know he will add real value to our squad and can contribute across the back row for the Bears.”