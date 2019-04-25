Saints make two changes for trip to Newcastle

Luther Burrell and Tom Collins return to the Saints starting line-up for Friday night's crucial Gallagher Premiership game at Newcastle Falcons (kick-off 7.45pm).

Collins comes in for George Furbank, who was forced off during the first half with concussion in the win at Harlequins on April 13.



That means Ahsee Tuala switches to full-back, with Collins on the wing.



Luther Burrell has recovered from the concussion he sustained against Gloucester at Franklin's Gardens on April 7 and he comes back in at inside centre.



Burrell replaces Piers Francis, who is ruled out due to the knee injury he picked up in the 20-19 victory against Quins.



Dan Biggar has shrugged off the heel problem he picked up at the Stoop and the Wales star starts at fly-half for Saints against the Falcons.



Andy Symons (knee), Harry Mallinder (knee), Mikey Haywood (knee), Dylan Hartley (knee), Paddy Ryan (knee), Fraser Dingwall (ankle), David Ribbans (ankle), James Fish (concussion), Heinrich Brüssow (concussion), Alex Moon (ankle), James Craig (hamstring), Lewis Ludlam (shoulder), Nafi Tuitavake (elbow) and Ollie Sleightholme (ankle) are remain sidelined.

Fiji No 8 Nemani Nagusa returns for Newcastle, with the only other change to the team seeing Callum Chick coming into the back-row.



John Hardie misses out with the shoulder injury he picked up during the Falcons' defeat to Leicester Tigers last time out.



Newcastle Falcons: Hammersley; Goneva, Harris, Matavesi, Sinoti; Flood (cc), Takulua; Mulipola, McGuigan, Ah You; Green, Davidson; Chick; Wilson (cc), Nagusa.

Replacements: Cooper, Lockwood, Davison, Robinson, Graham, Young, Swiel, Williams.



Saints: Tuala; Collins, Hutchinson, Burrell, Naiyaravoro; Biggar, Reinach; van Wyk, Marshall, Hill; Ratuniyarawa, Lawes; Gibson, Wood, Harrison (c).

Replacements: Ma'asi, Waller, Franks, Coles, Onojaife, Mitchell, Grayson, Kellaway.