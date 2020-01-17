Saints make 10 changes for crucial Lyon clash

Saints will be without several key backs for their crucial Champions Cup clash with Lyon at the Matmut Stadium on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 1pm UK time).

Taqele Naiyaravoro, Piers Francis, Matt Proctor and the suspended Tom Collins will all play no part in the Champions Cup clash.

Harry Mallinder and Rory Hutchinson are among the replacements, while there is a boost at full-back as George Furbank is declared fit to start after shrugging off a groin problem.

Ollie Sleightholme starts on the wing for the second week in succession, with Ahsee Tuala returning in the other wide berth.

Andy Symons and Fraser Dingwall form the centre partnership, while Dan Biggar is back at fly-half after being rested for the 33-20 bonus-point win at home to Benetton last Sunday.

Cobus Reinach steps up from the replacements list to start at No.9 after an impressive cameo from the bench last time out.

In the pack, there are several further changes with Alex Waller, Mike Haywood and Owen Franks forming a fresh front row.

Alex Moon comes in at lock in place of the injured David Ribbans, while Tom Wood is back in the six shirt after being given a breather against Benetton.

Tighthead prop Ehren Painter returns to take his place among the replacements, with Paul Hill not in the matchday squad.

Saints: Furbank; Tuala, Dingwall, Symons, Sleightholme; Biggar, Reinach; Waller (cc), Haywood, O Franks; Moon, Lawes; Wood, Ludlam, Harrison (cc).

Replacements: Fish, van Wyk, Painter, Ratuniyarawa, Coles, Taylor, Hutchinson, Mallinder.