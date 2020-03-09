Saints lock Lawes could face ban for incident during England win

Saints could be dealt another big second row blow with Courtney Lawes having been cited for an incident during England's clash with Wales on Saturday.

Lawes is in hot water for a dangerous tackle on Alun Wyn Jones during the 33-30 win at Twickenham.



The Saints star will face a Six Nations disciplinary hearing in Dublin on Thursday.



If Lawes is handed a suspension, it would be another issue for Saints, who have been light on locks in recent weeks.



Lawes has been with England, Api Ratuniyarawa has been suspended - though the Fijian is available for the next game, against Wasps - and Alex Moon and David Ribbans have been injured.



Alex Coles and Lewis Bean have been the mainstays in the second row during recent weeks.



And Saints would dearly love to have Lawes available for a key run of games after this weekend's break from action.