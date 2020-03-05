Saints keen to bring in some injury cover

Chris Boyd has confirmed Saints are seeking injury cover for co-captain Alex Waller.

Waller has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering an Achilles injury during training last week.

It means Saints are left with Francois van Wyk, Ben Franks and youngsters Toby Trinder and Manny Iyogun as loosehead prop options.

And Boyd is now ready to move into the market to bolster his squad.

"We'll probably have to look to bring in another experienced loosehead," the Saints boss said.

"We've got Manny and Toby Trinder, who are youngsters, but Ben Franks is coming to the twilight of his career and he struggles to get through the training week.

"It leaves Francois so we're a bit exposed there.

"We're busily trying to see if we can find something to supplement us for the rest of the season.

"It's been one of those years and I feel desperately sorry for Alex.

"He thought he had a bit of a soft year by his own standards last year, but he's been outstanding for us this season, both in his playing and his leadership around the place.

"I thought he was in a really good space and then one second later he'd snapped his Achilles and that's his season finished.

"That the risk they (players) take."