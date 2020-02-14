Saints issue Storm Dennis weather update ahead of Bristol game

Saints have issued an update ahead of potential disruption from Storm Dennis this weekend.

The black, green and gold are due to face Bristol Bears in a big Gallagher Premiership game at Franklin's Gardens on Sunday afternoon (kick-off 3pm).



And a club statement read: "Northampton Saints’ Gallagher Premiership fixture against Bristol Bears is still scheduled to go ahead on Sunday.



"Despite Storm Dennis due to impact weather across the country this weekend, the club has been monitoring the wind and rain forecast this week and, at present, have deemed that the match can go ahead as planned.



"However, given the unpredictable conditions, the club is urging supporters to check our website or social media channels (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) on Sunday morning for any final updates.



"Please note that due to adverse weather conditions, some of the regular services and entertainment within the Supporter Village may be reduced on Sunday – all decisions will be made with the health and safety of supporters and club staff at the forefront.



"As ever, while inside the stadium bowl please be aware of rugby balls being kicked or blown into the stands, particularly during the warm-up.



"Sunday’s Under-13 matchday festival has however been CANCELLED. If your club was due to take part, please ensure the organiser checks their email as soon as possible for more information."