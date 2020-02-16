Saints issue final update ahead of Bristol Bears clash

It is game on at Franklin's Gardens this afternoon (kick-off 3pm).

Despite fears that Saints' mouthwatering Gallagher Premiership clash with Bristol Bears may be hit by the weather, the club has confirmed that it will go ahead.

Storm Dennis has brought high winds and plenty of rain so far this weekend, but Saints issued an early-morning update on Sunday.

It read: "It’s wet, but we’re on.

"Heavy overnight rain has left a lot of standing water around the Gardens.

"Sturdy footwear and an extra layer (or two) recommended to keep Dennis at bay."