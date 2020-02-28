Saints issue Coronavirus (COVID-19) message ahead of Saracens clash

As fears around the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) continue to grow, Saints have sent a message to supporters ahead of Saturday's home game against Saracens (kick-off 3pm).

It reads as follows...

Whilst difficult to predict, the expert opinion is that the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) will continue to increase across Europe.

Franklin’s Gardens will be making provision of the following on matchdays moving forwards...

Soap dispensers and hand towels to be available in public areas.

Hand-washing signs will be deployed in public toilets to ensure proper technique is used.

Northampton Saints and Premiership Rugby would like to request that members of the public DO NOT enter the stadium if they fit the criteria outlined by Public Health England below.

If you have returned from the listed specific areas since February 19, you should call NHS 111 and self-isolate at home even if you do not have symptoms:

Iran

Specific lockdown areas in Northern Italy as designated by the Government of Italy

Special care zones in South Korea as designated by the Government of the Republic of South Korea

Hubei province

If you have returned from the below listed areas since February 19 and developed symptoms, however mild, you should self-isolate at home immediately and call NHS 111. You do not need to self-isolate if you have no symptoms.

Northern Italy (defined by a line above, and not including, Pisa, Florence and Rimini)

Vietnam

Cambodia

Laos

Myanmar

If you have returned from previously identified geographic areas within the past 14 days and developed symptoms, however mild, you should self-isolate at home immediately and call NHS 111.

If you believe you have been in contact with a positive tested patient for Coronavirus you should remain at home and call NHS 111.

The position is evolving all the time and both Northampton Saints and Premiership Rugby will endeavour to keep the club’s supporters updated if anything changes.