Saints injury update ahead of Premiership play-off semi-final clash with Exeter

James Fish looks likely to start for Saints at Exeter Chiefs on Saturday as the club continue to wait on the availability of Reece Marshall and Dylan Hartley.

Fish came on after just five minutes against the Chiefs last Saturday due to an injury to Reece Marshall.

Former Gloucester hooker Darren Dawidiuk, who joined on loan from Coventry in February, is available to provide cover if needed.

Cobus Reinach and Piers Francis, like Marshall, were also withdrawn at Sandy Park last Saturday, but the backs are expected to be fit this weekend.

Reinach's injury was described as 'superficial' by forwards coach Phil Dowson at Tuesday's media session.

"Hooker wise, we're just waiting on a couple of injuries," Dowson said ahead of this weekend's Gallagher Premiership play-off semi-final.

"We're waiting for the miracle men in the medical department to go to work and we'll leave it late in terms of making the decision, but we've got cover if we need it.

"Dyls trained fully twice last week and we're having another look at him this week. We'll give him every opportunity to see how he pulls through."

On any other injury concerns, Dowson said: "There are no other massive injury concerns.

"We had dead legs and bits and pieces so there was nothing major and the boys are in good form.

"The squad is in good spirits as you'd imagine at this time of the year."

But Saints are set to remain without Andy Symons (knee), Harry Mallinder (knee), Mike Haywood (knee), Paddy Ryan (knee), Heinrich Brüssow (concussion), James Haskell (toe) and George Furbank (concussion), who all missed last Saturday's 40-21 defeat at Exeter.