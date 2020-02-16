Saints in the market for reinforcements after Moon injury blow

Saints are ready to move into the market as they look to solve their second row crisis.

The black, green and gold lost Alex Moon to a knee injury early on as they were beaten 20-14 by Bristol Bears at Franklin's Gardens on Sunday afternoon.

Lewis Bean came on for Moon, but with Api Ratuniyarawa suspended, Courtney Lawes with England and David Ribbans injured, Saints' cupboard is now very bare.

And Boyd said: "Alex Moon has got and MCL (medial collateral ligament) injury and he's (out for) weeks.

"We've lost Ribbans, Moon, Api to suspension for another three games and we'll have to call for some reinforcements.

"We've got nothing left in the cupboard."

But where can Saints, who travel to Gallagher Premiership table-toppers Exeter Chiefs next Sunday, find someone capable of making a difference at this stage of the season?

"We'll have to find somebody because we physically haven't got anyone left," Boyd said.

"We'll go back into the market for an injury replacement, whether it be from a Championship club (or somewhere else).

"We do need some reinforcements in that space."