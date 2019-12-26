Saints in discussions with defence coach candidates

Chris Boyd says Saints are speaking to potential candidates as they look to appoint a new defence coach.

But the boss insists the club will not rush into filling the void left by Alan Dickens, who took the job of England Under-20s head coach.

Dickens left Saints after the win at Benetton last month, with Academy coach Jake Sharp stepping up to become defence coach on an interim basis.

Saints have lost to Leinster - twice - and Sale Sharks during the past three weeks and now face Gloucester at Franklin's Gardens this Saturday.

But they are taking their time to make sure they get the right man for the job.

"We're speaking to people but we're not going to be rushed into making the wrong decision," Boyd said.

"We've got an end place in mind and we know what type of coach we're looking for and where that might exist.

"We're just quietly going about seeing about that."

Boyd has been happy with how Sharp has slotted in at first-team coaching level at Saints.

"He's been really good," Boyd said.

"He's come out of the Academy to help us out after Dicko's departure and some parts of our defence have really come along nicely in the past couple of weeks.

"It's about all the boys rolling their sleeves up and getting to work, but you've certainly got to work on both sides of the ball.

"It's all good."