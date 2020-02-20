Saints hooker Marshall makes loan move

Saints hooker Reece Marshall is set to get some valuable game time in the Championship in the weeks to come.

Marshall, who suffered a serious hamstring injury towards the end of last season, recently returned to action in a Wanderers fixture against Sale Jets.

Reece Marshall and Ryan Olowofela will both by plying their trade in the Championship in the coming weeks

But with Mike Haywood, James Fish and Sam Matavesi among those vying for the Saints No.2 shirt, Marshall has been forced to bide his time for a first-team return.

And he has now joined Jersey Reds on a short-term loan deal as he looks to build up his match fitness.

"I've not been able to get a run of games, so I spoke to Chris (Boyd) and the opportunity came up," said Marshall, who made 24 appearances for Saints last season.

"I've heard good things about here so why not - it's a good opportunity to get some rugby in."

Marshall is one of a number of Saints players able to get game time in the Championship, with wing Ryan Olowofela having recently joined Coventry on dual-registration and the likes of props Karl Garside and Toby Trinder playing at Nottingham and Coventry respectively.