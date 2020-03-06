Saints hold their nerve to claim crucial win at Worcester

Saints finally banished their second-half demons with a huge show of character at Sixways on Friday night.

The black, green and gold were under huge pressure late on and Sam Matavesi was sin-binned with the clock having hit 80, but the away side stood tall against a Warriors lineout drive and celebrated a crucial 16-10 Gallagher Premiership win.

Chris Boyd's side had put themselves in control at the break, leading 13-3 thanks to Mike Haywood's score and James Grayson's boot.

But as in recent defeats to London Irish, Bristol and Saracens, Saints failed to put the game to bed and Worcester retained hope, which was enhanced by Ollie Lawrence's score 14 minutes from time.

Grayson made it 16-10 with a penalty with three minutes to go, but Worcester came calling again, only to be thwarted by some stern Saints resistance.

It ended a run of four defeats in a row and gave Boyd's boys the boost they wanted ahead of a free weekend next week.

Saints had gone to Sixways on the back of a frustrating defeat to Saracens and it was to be a scrappy start against Worcester.

The Warriors, who had not won a league game in 2020, were reduced to 14 men for 10 minutes as centre Ryan Mills blatantly obstructed Cobus Reinach after the Saints No.9 had kicked ahead.

Grayson kicked the resulting penalty to give his side the lead, but Saints were soon down to 14 men themselves as Tom Collins was sin-binned for a deliberate knock-on.

Saints stood tall against the lineout drive but they were giving away penalty after penalty in their own half, and eventually Jono Lance took three points to level the scores.

Worcester had their tails up and they were so close to a score as Ethan Waller charged towards the line, but Reinach got back in sensational fashion to force a knock-on with a try-saving tackle.

Both teams were showing real desire in defence and Worcester survived a real scare as Grayson was stopped agonisingly short of the line.

But Saints scored almost immediately as they kicked a penalty to the corner again and rumbled over through hooker Haywood, who was on the back of a dominant drive.

Grayson converted well to make it 10-3 and he soon added a long-range penalty to the tally as his 100 per cent record from the tee remained intact.

Worcester threatened just before the break, but Saints again showed real ferocity in defence to stem the tide and ensure they held on to their 10-point lead.

Saints sent Fraser Dingwall on in place of Taqele Naiyaravoro at half-time and Worcester kept pushing forward after the restart.

But Saints held them up and then won a huge scrum penalty to relieve some of the pressure.

It was turning into a brutal battle with both teams refusing to budge in collisions as the half started to take shape.

Saints were defending superbly, stopping Worcester at every turn and winning penalties at the breakdown to give themselves some breathing space.

It also provided the opportunity to attack, but the Warriors were holding firm, and they eventually used solid defence as a platform for attack.

Chris Pennell broke superbly down the right and after he took his team within range, the ball was worked to centre Lawrence for a scything score.

Lance converted and Worcester were just three points down with 13 minutes remaining.

Grayson had the chance to extend the lead to six, but he missed a long-range penalty to leave nerves jangling with eight minutes remaining.

Saints responded well and pushed forward, winning a penalty that Grayson notched with three minutes left.

But after Saints knocked on in their own half, Worcester piled the pressure on, forcing Matavesi into the sin bin with the clock at 80.

Warriors went to the corner but Saints defended the lineout brilliantly despite being a forward down, and celebrated a crucial away win.

Worcester Warriors: Pennell; Humpreys, Lawrence, Mills, David; Lance, Hougaard; Waller (Owen 65), Moulds (c) (Annett 56), Schonert (Palframan 65); A Kitchener (van Velze 56), G Kitchener; Hill, Lewis (Dodd 58), du Preez.

Saints: Mallinder; Collins, Hutchinson, Symons, Naiyaravoro (Dingwall 40); Grayson, Reinach (Taylor 62); van Wyk (B Franks 67), Haywood (Matavesi 67), Hill (O Franks 56); Coles, Bean (Glynn 78); Wood, Ludlam, Harrison (c).

Referee: Andrew Jackson

Attendance: 7,287