Saints have two of the best at scrum-half

Charlie Davies has hailed Cobus Reinach as the 'heartbeat' of the Saints team.

And the retiring No.9 also had words of praise for Alex Mitchell, who Davies believes is already displaying the qualities of a top scrum-half.

Davies has decided to hang up his boots this summer, having spent one season at Saints.

He struggled to get game time in the first team due to the incredible form of Reinach and Mitchell.

Reinach was the club's top scorer, racking up 17 scores in 30 appearances last season.

That earned the South African star Saints' players' and supporters' player of the year prizes as well as a place in the Gallagher Premiership dream team.

Alex Mitchell was named young player of the year at Saints

Mitchell was also a big winner at Saints' end-of-season dinner, scooping the young player of the year accolade and the try of the season gong for his stunning score against Clermont Auvergne in March.

The talented 22-year-old recently featured for England, starring in a success against the Barbarians at Twickenham.

And Davies, who has decided to pursue a career in music events, couldn't have been more impressed with the men he was proud to call his team-mates last season.

"I think of them very highly," said the 29-year-old, who counts the Dragons, Stade Français and Wasps among his former clubs.

"I've never seen a nine who can get as many tries from his pace as Cobus can and he's also developed his kicking game and his organisation.

"He's been the heartbeat of the team.

"And Mitchy, at the age of just 22, he's already established himself as a top-level nine and you don't see that often.

"There's only one or two who have broken on to the scene and been top class from an early age.

"You find a lot of the nines who are the best have got a lot of top-level rugby under their belt and Mitch is already finding his path.

"Both players are top quality guys to work with and it's been great to see how well they've done this year."